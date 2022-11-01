Why inflation is key to Crompton Greaves’ recovery

As such, valuations of the Crompton stock appear reasonable, though sharp near-term upsides may be capped. The stock trades at nearly 30 times estimated earnings for FY24, showed Bloomberg data. There is scope for Crompton to gain market share in the fans segment following the implementation of the new Bureau of Energy Efficiency norms. “As Crompton executes its kitchen portfolio expansion, managing growth with returns will remain critical given significant competition and current growth challenges," said a report by Nuvama Research.