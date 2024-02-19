Crompton Greaves in pain as Butterfly flutters
However, the steady performance across Crompton’s core businesses – electrical consumer durables and lighting products – is a bright spot
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd is facing challenges with its acquired portfolio, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Contrary to initial expectations, the Butterfly acquisition is unlikely to boost earnings per share in FY24. Butterfly remains a work-in-progress and channel correction initiatives are expected to last for another two quarters. Well established in southern India, efforts are underway to expand its presence nationwide. Additionally, there are plans to leverage Butterfly’s manufacturing facilities for Crompton’s products, such as mixers, which are currently produced by external suppliers.
