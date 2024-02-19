 Crompton Greaves in pain as Butterfly flutters | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 19 2024 15:59:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.90 -0.32%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.20 1.10%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 535.25 -1.45%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,417.10 -0.20%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.10 0.58%
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Crompton Greaves in pain as Butterfly flutters
BackBack

Crompton Greaves in pain as Butterfly flutters

 Vineetha Sampath

However, the steady performance across Crompton’s core businesses – electrical consumer durables and lighting products – is a bright spot

Crompton Greaves' lighting segment also saw revenue growth in Q3 after many quarters of decline. (Photo: Pixabay)Premium
Crompton Greaves' lighting segment also saw revenue growth in Q3 after many quarters of decline. (Photo: Pixabay)

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd is facing challenges with its acquired portfolio, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Contrary to initial expectations, the Butterfly acquisition is unlikely to boost earnings per share in FY24. Butterfly remains a work-in-progress and channel correction initiatives are expected to last for another two quarters. Well established in southern India, efforts are underway to expand its presence nationwide. Additionally, there are plans to leverage Butterfly’s manufacturing facilities for Crompton’s products, such as mixers, which are currently produced by external suppliers.

In the nine months ended December (9MFY24), Butterfly achieved an Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) of 34 crore but faced a loss of nearly 2 crore in the quarter ended December (Q3FY24). Weak corporate sales was only partly offset by the healthy traction in the retail and e-commerce channels in Q3. Plus, advertising expenses were higher.

Analysts have revised Crompton's earnings forecasts downwards, taking into account Butterfly's performance. “We lower our earnings per share estimates by 7% for FY24E and 4% for FY25E on delay in Butterfly breakeven and continued advertisement expenses dragging margin," said analysts at Elara Securities (India) in a report on 16 February.

However, the steady performance across Crompton’s core businesses – electrical consumer durables (ECD) and lighting products – is a bright spot. The ECD segment has seen notable revenue growth, outpacing peers. For instance, Crompton's revenue in this segment grew 13% year-on-year for the nine-month period ended December, compared to a 1% growth for Havells India Ltd. Crompton's fan category benefited from an increased focus on premium products. The lighting segment also saw revenue growth in Q3 after many quarters of decline.

Also, Crompton has taken price hikes in fans and pumps in February, which would aid Q4 earnings. “While Crompton’s performance has improved in patches, a more consistent and broad-based improvement is required to drive a re-rating of the stock," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 16 February. Through its Crompton 2.0 strategy, the company aims to grow faster than the industry average and enhance its premium product portfolio.

Investors seem to have taken note of the challenges the company faces . So far in 2024, Crompton’s shares are down by over 7%, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index has gained nearly 2%. Sure, valuations are not demanding. The stock trades at nearly 32 times its FY25 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg data. In comparison, larger peer Havells India’s shares trade at 54 times.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vineetha Sampath
Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 19 Feb 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App