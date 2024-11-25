This could be exciting for investors, coupled with the fact that Crompton’s electric consumer durables (ECD) business saw double-digit revenue growth for the fifth straight quarter. ECD revenue rose by 12.5% in Q2 to ₹1,393 crore or 73% of consolidated revenue. This was led by 26% and 20% growth in appliances and pumps, respectively.

The fans segment, ECD’s largest revenue contributor, saw growth moderate to 5% after clocking far higher 16% growth in the June quarter. The non-ceiling fans portfolio did well in Q2. Also, launches in the premium segment such as Swirl, Aura and Santos led to a better premium mix.

Crompton’s management pointed out that it has been hiking prices of fans regularly, but has observed that sometimes, particularly in Q2, that there has been a lag in several competitors undertaking price hikes.

Butterfly yet to take flight Crompton’s remaining revenue comes from the lighting and Butterfly businesses, each of which contributed 13% of Q2 revenue. Strong delivery in the business-to-customer (B2C) segment helped on-year revenue growth in lighting improve to 6% from 2% in the June quarter.

Kitchenware maker Butterfly is yet to see a marked recovery, with its business in the midst of a refresh. Butterfly revenue has fallen about 18% in each of the past two quarters. Similar to Q2, Crompton’s consolidated profit growth was stronger than revenue growth in the first half of FY25.

“We slightly cut FY25-27 estimated earnings per share (EPS) by about 2% in view of Butterfly’s weak performance," said Jefferies India in a 17 November report. Butterfly integration and synergies will be monitored, it added.

Crompton’s shares are 16% below their 52-week high of ₹484 on 2 September. The stock trades at 35.5 times estimated FY26 earnings, according to Bloomberg data. Nomura Research believes Butterfly can deliver a stronger FY26 with a premium product portfolio and a low base.

“Price hikes and operating leverage should drive Ebitda margin from about 11% in FY24 to about 12.1% by FY27 (forecast), leading to a healthy 24% compound annual growth rate in EPS," said Nomura’s analysts.