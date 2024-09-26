Crompton Greaves stock lacks a near-term spark
Summary
- The stock is down about 11% in the past month owing to softness in demand. Management expects demand to rebound in the second half of FY25 as the festive season kicks in, but some analysts aren’t as optimistic.
Investors in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd are losing their cool as the company faces a tepid September quarter (Q2FY25). Management cautioned analysts of near-term softness in demand for consumer products. Onam sales in Kerala, often seen as an indicator of demand trends, fell year-on-year this time. A hot summer and heat waves this year led to some pre-buying of cooling products in Q1, which could also weigh on Q2 earnings. Plus, inflationary pressures continue to hurt rural demand. Crompton’s shares fell about 6% on Thursday.