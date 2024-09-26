Crompton Greaves stock lacks a near-term spark

Further, with restructuring at Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances largely over, its earnings performance is slated to turn around from H2FY25. Butterfly’s operating margin could improve to a high single digit (7-8%) or low double digits in the medium-term. In the meantime, Crompton has started leveraging Butterfly’s manufacturing facilities for mixers & grinders, and is expected to do so for cooktops as well. Since acquiring Butterfly, Crompton has aimed for a market share of about 10% in kitchen appliances in the long term.