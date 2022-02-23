Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd stock rose nearly 3% higher on NSE on Wednesday. Investors seem to be pleased with the company’s acquisition of a controlling stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Shares of Butterfly flew to a new 52-week high of Rs1419.5 on NSE.

Crompton Greaves has signed an agreement to acquire 55% stake in Butterfly for Rs1380 crore. Further, it will acquire 26% equity stake through open offer for a consideration of Rs667 crore. This values Butterfly at Rs2526 crore, marginally higher than its current market cap of about Rs2500 crore. On Tuesday, Butterfly’s market capitalization stood at Rs2480 crore.

Crompton will also acquire certain trademarks for Rs30.4 crore. Analysts are fairly optimistic about the deal. “The acquisition values Butterfly at MCap/sales of 2.3x on annualized FY22E sales. Considering 5% synergy benefits (of Butterfly sales) in FY24, the acquisition is likely to be earnings accretive even after adjusting for loss of other income for Crompton. We believe there will be synergy benefits due to (1) higher scale of operations, (2) efficiencies in sourcing of raw materials and media buying, (3) merger of distribution network and efficiencies in freight and transportation and (4) relatively strong access to south India markets" said ICICI Securities analysts in a report.

Crompton is a leading brand in the category of fans and residential pumps. Apart from that, the company has also entered into production of other products such as water heaters, air coolers, and electric kettles. On the other hand, Butterfly is engaged in the portfolio of small domestic appliances such as pressure cookers, LPG stoves, non-stick cookware, mixer grinder and table top wet grinders. It has a strong footprint in South India.

As such, Crompton’s goal of becoming one of the top players in the small domestic appliances segment is likely to be accelerated through this transaction. Also, Crompton has the benefit of capitalizing on two brands. “The acquisition will help Crompton to (1) have stronger connect in south India, (2) expand distribution network, (3) will offer better right-to-win in kitchen appliances and (4) reduce over dependence on Crompton brand," said ICICI Securities’ analysts.

