Crompton Greaves’ shares rise on Butterfly acquisition

Crompton will also acquire certain trademarks for Rs30.4 crore. Analysts are fairly optimistic about the deal. “The acquisition values Butterfly at MCap/sales of 2.3x on annualized FY22E sales. Considering 5% synergy benefits (of Butterfly sales) in FY24, the acquisition is likely to be earnings accretive even after adjusting for loss of other income for Crompton. We believe there will be synergy benefits due to (1) higher scale of operations, (2) efficiencies in sourcing of raw materials and media buying, (3) merger of distribution network and efficiencies in freight and transportation and (4) relatively strong access to south India markets" said ICICI Securities analysts in a report.

