Crompton Greaves stock lights up on high electricals demand

“We are looking for companies with better cost structures and the ability to sustain price increases," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Havells India Ltd, a bigger rival, is likely to gain from strong demand for electrical consumer durables. However, it has a more diversified portfolio. Its prospects also hinge on air-conditioners and larger durables sales. The low discretionary nature of electricals and appliances business of Crompton sees lower volatility.