Premium products fan hopes for Crompton; Butterfly turnaround vital
Summary
- Crompton’s thrust on premiumization and focus on new segments are likely to benefit the company going ahead but a delay in Butterfly's recovery is a risk for the stock
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd is poised to benefit from higher premiumization and new product launches in the near future. The company’s management at its recent analysts meeting discussed new launches and innovation as it preps for the summer season ahead, particularly in its fans vertical.