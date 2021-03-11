Oil prices are rising and that’s never a good thing for an oil importing country like India. Brent crude oil prices are flirting with $70 a barrel and have so far in 2021 increased by about 33%.

Higher crude oil prices affect many sectors. For instance, strong oil prices bode well for producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd. Understandably, shares of ONGC and Oil India have increased by around 23%, each, so far this calendar year, versus about an 8.5% increase in the Nifty 100 index.

As far as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are concerned, as long as they keep passing on higher oil prices in the form of higher retail prices, there shouldn’t be an issue. “But the market is sceptical about it. In the past few days, retail prices have not increased, which means margins may have been impacted. But these are temporary issues and much depends on how oil prices behave here on. Further, close to the state elections, the government may cut excise duties," said Varatharajan Sivasankaran, senior vice-president, Systematix Shares and Stocks (I) Ltd.

OMCs include Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

For aviation companies, higher crude oil prices are always detrimental, as they form a big chunk of their operating costs. This impact becomes more pronounced in a post-pandemic world when demand has not picked up adequately. “When Brent crude is beyond $65 per barrel, it is tough," said an analyst, requesting anonymity. Simply put, higher oil prices coupled with moderation in passenger traffic due to covid-19-led restrictions makes for a difficult operating environment for airlines.

Consumer companies, too, are adversely impacted owing to higher oil prices, as raw material and packaging costs would also increase for some fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms.

Paint companies are expected to be adversely hit on account of higher crude prices too. In a report on 9 March, analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said: “TiO2 or titanium dioxide (a key raw material for Asian Paints Ltd) and crude cost are seeing inflationary trends on a year-on-year basis. Other crude-based raw materials of Asian Paints are also likely to see double-digit inflation."

The broking firm refers to the trends seen in the current quarter so far. “Asian Paints could get affected with a lag if current crude based raw material trends sustain," it said.

Overall, increase in crude prices has a negative impact on India’s current account deficit (CAD). “Crude at $70 per barrel will drive FY22 CAD to jump to 1.5% of GDP (gross domestic product) but fiscal cushion exists until crude reaches $80. Strong forex reserves provide comfort to the rupee and net crude imports to GDP ratio would still be below historical average. Higher crude is a clear macro negative and would impact domestic sectors but demand-driven oil price surge has historically been good for equity markets," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 9 March.

