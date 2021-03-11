Crude oil prices are on the boil and many sectors stand to get impacted

Crude oil prices are on the boil and many sectors stand to get impacted3 min read . 11:48 PM IST
Crude at $70 per barrel will drive FY22 current account deficit to jump to 1.5% of gross domestic product
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Crude at $70 per barrel will drive FY22 current account deficit to jump to 1.5% of gross domestic product
Oil prices are rising and that’s never a good thing for an oil importing country like India. Brent crude oil prices are flirting with $70 a barrel and have so far in 2021 increased by about 33%.
Higher crude oil prices affect many sectors. For instance, strong oil prices bode well for producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd. Understandably, shares of ONGC and Oil India have increased by around 23%, each, so far this calendar year, versus about an 8.5% increase in the Nifty 100 index.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.