Crude oil prices are on the boil and many sectors stand to get impacted

Higher crude oil prices affect many sectors. For instance, strong oil prices bode well for producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd. Understandably, shares of ONGC and Oil India have increased by around 23%, each, so far this calendar year, versus about an 8.5% increase in the Nifty 100 index.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in