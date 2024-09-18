Markets
Lower crude price gains may be capped for OMCs
Summary
- A possible cut in fuel retail prices is a looming threat. However, the adverse impact can be limited if the cut remains in the range of about ₹2 per litre.
MUMBAI : State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are on course to see a marked improvement in their profitability, thanks to the recent drop in crude oil prices amid stable product prices.
