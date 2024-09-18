Lower crude price gains may be capped for OMCs

The dampener

Sure, a possible cut in retail prices is a looming threat. The adverse impact can be limited if the cut remains in the range of about ₹2 per litre. Emkay Global Financial Services projects aggregate Ebitda for the three OMCs to increase by over 50% in Q2FY25 over Q1 level, assuming Brent crude at $75 per barrel and the fuel price cut of ₹2 per litre. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.