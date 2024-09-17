Can the drop in crude oil prices spoil the party for MCX? | Stock Market News

Can the drop in crude oil prices spoil the party for MCX?
- Options are MCX's main earnings driver, and crude oil options form a big chunk.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX)stock has been in focus as the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) October deadline for charging uniform fees to all brokers approaches. The stock has tripled in value over the past year as investors took note of the growing activity in commodity trading and MCX’s dominant position with a 98% share in commodity futures turnover based on the June quarter (Q1FY25) data.