Can the drop in crude oil prices spoil the party for MCX?

Nymex crude has fallen to an average of $69 per barrel in September so far from $75 in August. There is a high probability that the premium value of options will come down with the decline in futures value. For instance, if the crude oil price is $70 per barrel, then, assuming the premium is 1%, the at-the-money (ATM) contract premium works out to $0.7 or ₹56 at an exchange rate of ₹80. If the crude price drops to $60, then the premium at 1% drops to $0.6 or ₹48. Thus, the premium value falls by about 15%, causing an equivalent fall in transaction charges even if the number of contracts traded remains the same.