A fall in crude prices is usually good news for paint companies. Not this time.

A softening of crude oil prices is usually good news for paint companies. The industry’s margin prospects tend to get a leg-up as prices of key input chemicals titanium dioxide and crude-based monomers ease in tandem with oil prices, although the impact on earnings comes with a lag. The price of Brent crude hit a three-year low of $68 a barrel earlier this month and is now about $74 a barrel. Still, this time around, the picture is unlikely to be as rosy as it was earlier.