Crude price revival is unlikely to lift India’s remittances instantly

The correlation between changes in remittances and oil prices over 1983-2020 stands at more than 76%, according to an analysis by JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. For India, a lion’s share of around 55% comes from the Middle East, followed by the US, and Canada. The ongoing recovery in crude oil prices bodes well for the economic outlook of the middle eastern countries. From its 2020 low of $19.33 per barrel, Brent crude oil prices have significantly improved to $56 per barrel.