Cryptos miserably fail in protecting investors against inflation

Experts say, in theory, the limited supply of coins makes crypto, especially Bitcoin, a hedge against inflation. However, the reality is a sharp contrast. So far in this calendar year, the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index has declined by around 65%. In comparison, the price of gold, which is seen as a traditional protection against inflation, in the international spot market is down only 0.21%. In fact, crypto has fallen more than some of the key equity indices, for instance, the Nasdaq 100 Index, which has corrected by 28%. Note that retail inflation in the US, UK and euro zone has soared to multi-year highs recently.

