CSTL’s expansions, innovation may keep investors interested

As such, the company’s capacities have doubled between FY17 and FY21 to 30,000 tonnes. With the first phase of Unit 3 expected to start in the December quarter and the second phase of Unit 3 to be commissioned by FY23, capacities are set to rise to 50,000 tonnes by then. Unit 4 expansions will add more later on.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}