Data centres are powering Cummins. Can growth justify the valuation?

Cummins India’s March-quarter (Q4FY26) earnings suggest its growth story is increasingly tied to the rise of data centres, extending well beyond its traditional power-generation roots. Investors welcomed the results, pushing the stock to a record high of ₹6,100 on Friday. It was trading around ₹5,750 on Monday.
Total operating revenue rose 23% year-on-year to ₹3,000 crore in Q4FY26, while net profit increased at a similar pace to ₹650 crore. Ebitda margin held steady at 21.3%, underscoring the company’s ability to protect profitability despite higher raw material costs and competitive pressures.
Power demand
A key takeaway from management commentary was the growing contribution of data centres, which require reliable backup power systems and are creating a long-term demand tailwind for Cummins’ high-horsepower generator business. Data centres accounted for 30-35% of domestic power-generation revenue in FY26 and about 35% in Q4FY26. Enquiry momentum has accelerated sharply since October, driven by strong demand from both hyperscalers and colocation operators. As a result, power-generation revenue jumped 48% year-on-year.