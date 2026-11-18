Cummins India is on the backfoot. The problem: delayed pass-through of cost inflation pressures. Elevated pig iron, copper and aluminium costs, higher freight rates, along with the execution of older projects contracted at earlier prices, meant gross margin fell 441 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 32.1% in the September quarter (Q2FY27). Ebitda margin fell around 660 bps to 15.3%.
Price hikes taken so far have not fully absorbed the pain of dearer raw materials, as execution was largely from older orders. The management said it has taken price hikes across the portfolio to mitigate the inflationary impact, but did not quantify them. “Our checks suggest Cummins has taken 15%+ price increases across the portfolio, which will aid margin recovery as share of these orders improve in the mix from Q4FY27,” said HDFC Securities.