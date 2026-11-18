Cummins India is on the backfoot. The problem: delayed pass-through of cost inflation pressures. Elevated pig iron, copper and aluminium costs, higher freight rates, along with the execution of older projects contracted at earlier prices, meant gross margin fell 441 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 32.1% in the September quarter (Q2FY27). Ebitda margin fell around 660 bps to 15.3%.
Cummins India is on the backfoot. The problem: delayed pass-through of cost inflation pressures. Elevated pig iron, copper and aluminium costs, higher freight rates, along with the execution of older projects contracted at earlier prices, meant gross margin fell 441 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 32.1% in the September quarter (Q2FY27). Ebitda margin fell around 660 bps to 15.3%.
Price hikes taken so far have not fully absorbed the pain of dearer raw materials, as execution was largely from older orders. The management said it has taken price hikes across the portfolio to mitigate the inflationary impact, but did not quantify them. “Our checks suggest Cummins has taken 15%+ price increases across the portfolio, which will aid margin recovery as share of these orders improve in the mix from Q4FY27,” said HDFC Securities.
Price hikes taken so far have not fully absorbed the pain of dearer raw materials, as execution was largely from older orders. The management said it has taken price hikes across the portfolio to mitigate the inflationary impact, but did not quantify them. “Our checks suggest Cummins has taken 15%+ price increases across the portfolio, which will aid margin recovery as share of these orders improve in the mix from Q4FY27,” said HDFC Securities.
For now, brokerages have trimmed their FY27/FY28 earnings estimates on weak profitability prospects. In the Q2FY27 earnings call, the company’s new managing director Gbile Adewunmi cautioned of persistent cost inflation pressures. He added that Cummins is focusing on three factors to repair margins: better price realization, supplier cost optimisation and operational efficiencies.
Price realization
As per Cummins, no segment is struggling to pass on price increases, but the extent of price-hike absorption needs to be monitored as competition remains elevated. The management's optimism stems from robust demand across key end-markets. It is seeing strong order intake and a healthy order book, particularly for data-centre products, with demand outpacing supply for the QSK60 engine.
Overall revenue increased by 4% in Q2FY27 to ₹3,301 crore, while Ebitda fell 27%. Domestic revenue grew 4% year-on-year to ₹3,247 crore, backed by distribution and industrial segments, but power generation fell by 2% due to a lumpier mix of data-centre project deliveries. Data centres form 30-40% of power generation sales, with the contribution varying every quarter depending on project execution and delivery schedules, the management added.
Demand versus margins
Cummins is banking on data-centre traction. However, as per UBS Securities, rising competition in data-centre and conventional generator markets threatens Cummins’ pricing power and sustainable margins. Hyperscaler demand offers growth opportunities, but higher imported content and larger generator requirements could constrain profitability, so UBS prefers ABB India and Siemens for stronger margin expansion potential.
Similarly, Motilal Oswal Financial Services notes that the usual delivery time for colocation or hyperscaler-led projects within the power generation segment is 6-12 months, so it expects the next 1-2 quarters also to see an impact on margins. Plus, industrial segment projects are largely tender-based at fixed prices, so cost increases cannot be passed on immediately.
Execution hurdles
In the industrial segment, slow execution was seen in the marine and rail segments in Q2FY27, and some supply-side shortages also impacted the compressor vertical. But management is upbeat on opportunities across construction, rail, compressors, mining and marine.
Revenue from exports rose merely 2% year-on-year to ₹555 crore. Europe accounted for 29% of exports, Latin America 28%, Asia Pacific 22%, and West Asia 15%. Cummins’ export business is influenced by demand across regions and ongoing geopolitical disruptions, leading to quarterly fluctuations.
Cummins shares have declined 24% in the last three months, underperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index. All eyes will now be on margin recovery.