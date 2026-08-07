Cummins India faces margin, valuation hurdles despite robust demand

Not only did raw material costs increase sharply, other cost items also rose significantly. As a result, Cummins' gross margin contracted by about 350 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 33.5%. In contrast, FY26 Ebitda had grown 25%. Besides the challenge of protecting margins, the engine manufacturer will also undergo a management transition following the resignation of managing director Shveta Arya, effective 31 August.