Cummins India’s Q2 earnings beat offers comfort, but have valuations caught up with growth?
Standalone revenue grew 27% year-on-year to ₹3,170 crore, prompted earnings upgrades by various brokerages. But rich valuations leave little room for disappointment.
Cummins India Ltd’s shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹4,495 on Friday after its September quarter (Q2FY26) results surpassed consensus expectations on key parameters. Standalone revenue grew 27% year-on-year to ₹3,170 crore, beating estimates with the execution of a large data centre order, which is a part of its key power generation business. Growth in distribution and exports was also healthy, but subdued construction activity and a slowdown in mining tenders hurt the industrial segment.