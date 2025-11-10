Exports revenue rose 24% in Q2FY26 on strong traction for the high horsepower and low horsepower segments from Europe and the Middle East. However, management has indicated some sluggishness in new export order inflows and cautioned of near-term softness in exports owing to ongoing inventory correction in the market. Cummins also faces competition from multinationals and Chinese companies in the data centre business. It is therefore enhancing capacity to reduce lead times and focusing on domestic opportunities, particularly hyperscale data centres.