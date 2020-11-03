Cummins India’s robust export performance appears too good to last

Aided by pent-up demand, revenue from exports increased 18% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹398 crore – a seven-quarter high. The management said telecom is one of the segments where export growth outlook is positive. This is led by investment in 5G across most Asian countries. However, the overall business scenario in the Middle East was weak owing to lower oil prices. Large countries in Africa such as South Africa and Nigeria, continue to face slowdown, the management added.

Further, Europe and Latin America are witnessing a second wave of coronavirus infections. So, the management is unsure of demand from these markets in the near future. Net-net, the management is cautiously optimistic on export demand and expects the next six months to be very turbulent. However, over a period of three years, the company aims to improve global market share, by offering new products and adding value to its customers.

Considering this, analysts caution against getting carried away by robust exports. Analysts at Yes Securities Ltd peg the company’s realistic exports revenue run rate to be in the range of around ₹320‐340 crore per quarter. Analysts at Nomura Inc see the exports share in sales coming down from 35% in 2QFY21 to 26% in the second half of the year, which is similar to pre-lockdown levels.

It should be noted that operating margins at 14.4% exceeded analysts’ 10-12% estimates. Margins were partly aided by a higher share of exports in the revenue mix. The management said, favourable mix had a positive impact of around 2.5% on margins, while cost rationalisation of raw material yielded nearly 1% advantage. Given the global economic uncertainty, analysts do not expect margins to sustain at this level going ahead. Not only share of exports in overall revenues is expected to fall, but employee costs are also likely to make a comeback.

On the domestic business side, revenue declined 22% y-o-y to ₹743 crore. Segment-wise, power generation revenue was down 35% y-o-y, industrial revenue fell 21% y-o-y, while distribution revenue declined by a modest 4%. The management said the domestic business is witnessing recovery across segments on a monthly basis. However, the management refrained from giving any guidance for fiscal 2021.

Analysts do not expect the performance of the power generation segment to revive quickly due to a weak outlook on infrastructure and commercial sectors. In fiscal 2020, this segment was the highest revenue generator, contributing 28% to overall sales. So, delayed recovery in this segment could weigh on the stock’s near-term performance, analysts cautioned.





