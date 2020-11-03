Cummins India’s robust export performance appears too good to last

It should be noted that operating margins at 14.4% exceeded analysts’ 10-12% estimates. Margins were partly aided by a higher share of exports in the revenue mix. The management said, favourable mix had a positive impact of around 2.5% on margins, while cost rationalisation of raw material yielded nearly 1% advantage. Given the global economic uncertainty, analysts do not expect margins to sustain at this level going ahead. Not only share of exports in overall revenues is expected to fall, but employee costs are also likely to make a comeback.