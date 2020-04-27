Cummins India’s valuation takes a hit as rising other income shows weak biz

The steady rise in Cummins India Ltd’s share of “other income" (non-core business) in profits over the last few years, does not bode well for the company as it mirrors the sustained weakness in its core power-generation business, where revenue and profit growth have been wobbly.

“While profit after tax (PAT) has grown just 4% in the past decade, other income has risen at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% and forms about 30% of profit before tax (PBT) indicating a poor quality of earnings," said a note by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Brokerage firms expect the share of other income to rise to about two-fifths of PBT by FY21, with covid-19 dimming business prospects both in India and overseas. These estimates came after the management told analysts that things will only get worse before improving.

Helping hand

Covid-19 has struck when the company’s power generation business in India (25-30% of revenue) was facing headwinds. The segment’s sales fell by 12% year-on-year in the December quarter as infrastructure activity was stuttering. Hence, the lockdown will only accelerate the downward revenue trajectory because of stalled infrastructure and realty projects, liquidity crunch and stiff competition for orders on the home turf.

Besides, subdued industrial activity will restrict power demand. The distribution business, which comprises services and spares, may cushion the revenue drop, but annual growth rate may slacken.

Further, the outlook on exports, which comprise 25-30% of total revenue, is dismal. Europe and the Middle East, which account for about half of Cummins India’s exports, have been hit by slowing demand, supply-chain disruptions, trade bottlenecks and the oil price crash, according to Umesh Raut, analyst at Yes Securities Ltd.

The management did not give any guidance in the recent update, but had forecast a 20% drop in FY20 exports after the Q3 results. “We are building in 25% decline in export revenue in FY21, and subsequent normalization back in FY22, with implied growth of 30%," said the Motilal note.

Undoubtedly, a weak operating leverage and fall in exports will weigh on profitability. Further, new emission norms applicable in India about a year from now will push up genset costs and that may have to be absorbed by the company, at least partially.

It’s not surprising that the Cummins India stock fell 4% on Monday to ₹370. Analysts have pegged flat or marginally negative growth in PAT CAGR during FY20-FY22. As such, even the 17 times price-earnings multiple for estimated FY22 earnings looks expensive, though its decadal average is about 22 times.

