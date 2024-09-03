Cummins India revs up its growth engine, but a risky ride awaits
Summary
- The engine maker is confident of growing at twice the rate of India’s GDP, which translates to 13-14% growth in FY25. But risks – such as weaker-than-expected demand in key industries, rising commodity prices, stiff competition and a sluggish export recovery – persist.
Cummins India Ltd is showing resilience in a market reshaped by stringent emission norms and shifting dynamics. True, strong domestic demand has helped at a time when exports aren’t picking up. In FY24 and the June quarter (Q1) of FY25, the capital goods company saw growth in domestic revenues, but its exports revenues.