Cummins India revs up its growth engine, but a risky ride awaits

“From our recent interaction with management, Cummins India appears to be well-positioned to benefit from the change in emission norms for diesel gensets," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a report published on Friday. “Demand for data centres is growing in high double digits, and Cummins’s HHP (high horsepower) portfolio is constantly benefiting from this demand," said the brokerage. Solid demand and pricing gains are expected to drive growth in the foreseeable future. “In the CPCB IV+ segment, the market will stabilise in the coming quarters, with only CPCB IV+ products being available," said the Motilal Oswal report.