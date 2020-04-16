The forthcoming March quarter (Q4) results season presents unique challenges in forecasting what numbers would look like. Prima facie, barring a few firms involved in selling essential items, most companies will record a terrible quarter.

Take oil firms, for instance. State-run oil producers Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd and Oil India Ltd would see their price realizations come under pressure as oil prices fell sharply during the quarter. Analysts have assumed net crude oil price realizations for both companies to register a double-digit percentage decline year-on-year as well as on a sequential basis. Additionally, production volumes are expected to be lower.

Lockdown blow

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not been spared either. OMCs include Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC). Analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd expect OMCs to report large losses, driven mainly by high inventory/forex losses, weak refining margins, and lower volumes. IOC is expected to be hit the most by inventory losses, which will arise when stocks are marked-to-market at the quarter-end prices.

Refining operating conditions remained gloomy during Q4.

“With the countrywide lockdown, transport fuel sales have declined nearly 70-80%. However, marketing margins have been elevated, as retail prices have not been cut since 15 March despite the oil price decline (likely to create headroom for further excise duty hikes)," added Nomura in a report on 13 April. Higher marketing margins may compensate for the underperformance of the refining segment to some extent.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is relatively cushioned due to its consumer businesses, telecom and retail. Lower refining margins and fall in key product spreads would weigh on its refining performance in Q4. Some expect the petrochemicals business to be relatively resilient.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities forecast RIL’s “consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) may decline 8% quarter-on-quarter to ₹20,600 crore, as lower stand-alone contribution may be mitigated by an increase in Jio’s Ebitda (+ ₹780 crore qoq) due to higher ARPU ( ₹135/month) and a higher subscriber base". Arpu is average revenue per user.

True, the RIL stock has rebounded from its 52-week trading low of 23 March on NSE. But the stock is still 29% below its 52-week high seen in December. The rest of the above mentioned stocks too have corrected substantially year to date, in keeping with the bearish mood in the equity market. Sure, valuations are not demanding. However, a case for outperformance isn’t on the horizon yet, what with analysts anticipating the June quarter to turn out worse than the March one.

Share Via