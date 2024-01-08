Currency headwinds to spoil Godrej Consumer Products' Dec quarter show
SummaryGCPL’s reported consolidated revenue is expected to be roughly similar year-on-year at about ₹3,600 crore. This is against expectations of growth, thus, unsurprisingly, dragging GCPL’s shares down by nearly 4% on Monday.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd’s (GCPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹1,230 apiece on Friday, before its pre-quarter update for the three months ended December (Q3FY24) was released. The update suggests Q3 is likely to be a forgettable one, at least on the revenue front.