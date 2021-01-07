Cut in premium charges a short-term boost for Mumbai-focused realty developers

In yet another attempt to boost real estate demand, the government of Maharashtra is said to have approved a 50% reduction in premiums for ongoing and new real estate developments undertaken up to 31 December, 2021. However, the projects which want to avail of the premium concession will have to pay full stamp duty for the customers till 31 December.

Analysts say, the effective stamp duty for customers under this scheme will be nil, which will help sustain the ongoing demand momentum in the sector. They see this move as a short-term positive for Mumbai-based realty players such as Oberoi Realty, Sunteck and Godrej Properties. Their stock prices increase around 2-4% on the NSE in Thursday's opening trade.

Also Read | Meet the faces behind the faceless farm protest at Delhi’s doorstep

Premium refers to a slew of charges that are levied by the state with respect to approvals for initiating, progressing, and completing the area in a project. These includes the premium paid for floor space index. Reduction in premiums is one of the recommendations of the Deepak Parekh committee.

"In our view, the decision will help improve margins for developers and incentivize faster development (or upfront payment of premiums) in the case of forthcoming projects. We note that premiums typically account for 10-15% of the selling price and a 50% reduction (assuming nothing is passed on) is a meaningful improvement in overall project economics, though note that the developer will not benefit in the case of joint development agreements wherein the onus of approval costs is on the land owners," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd said in a report on 6 January.

It should be noted that this move follows a temporary reduction in stamp duty by the Maharashtra government. In August, stamp duty rates were reduced from 5% to 2% till December 2020 and 3% till March 2021. Latest data shows that Mumbai, which is the most expensive property market in India, has witnessed a record increase in registrations in the December quarter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via