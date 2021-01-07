Cut in premium charges a short-term boost for Mumbai-focused realty developers

"In our view, the decision will help improve margins for developers and incentivize faster development (or upfront payment of premiums) in the case of forthcoming projects. We note that premiums typically account for 10-15% of the selling price and a 50% reduction (assuming nothing is passed on) is a meaningful improvement in overall project economics, though note that the developer will not benefit in the case of joint development agreements wherein the onus of approval costs is on the land owners," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd said in a report on 6 January.