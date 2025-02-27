Cyient’s earnings revival distant even as new CEO announcement is positive
Summary
- Cyient's shares will likely remain under pressure as weak earnings, a cloudy near-term outlook, and execution challenges weigh on sentiment. While the new CEO’s appointment is a step in the right direction, a turnaround will take time.
The battered Cyient Ltd stock is struggling to regain its footing after weak December quarter (Q3FY25) results, an abrupt CEO resignation, and a sharp cut in FY25 guidance sent shares into a tailspin. On 24 January, the stock had plunged 23% as earnings downgrades poured in and concerns over leadership uncertainty deepened.