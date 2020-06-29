MUMBAI: Yes, you read it right. The Berger Paints India Ltd stock is the most expensive among listed peers. It continues to outpace larger peer and market leader in decorative paint business Asian Paints India Ltd, on the valuation parameter.

According to Bloomberg data, Berger is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 54 times, while Asian Paints is at 48 times. But Bergers’ steep valuation multiple is not backed by substantial growth in earnings. And this is what has kept analysts puzzled.

“Berger’s Mar-Q performance again raises the same question - why does the stock deserve to trade at >25% premium to market-leader Asian Paints, which itself is trading at a heady 50x FY22 EPS?" question analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities Ltd in a report dated 24 June. EPS stands for earnings per share.

The nationwide lockdown has hit the consumer discretionary segment the most. Despite that, Asian Paints managed to clock low-single digit sales volume growth in the March quarter. This was much better than what was being anticipated by investors. On the other hand, analysts estimate that Berger’s volumes fell around 6-7% in the March quarter. Consequently, the fall in profit and revenue was much higher for Berger.

Benign raw material cost has been a bright spot for this sector, leading to gross margin expansion. Bur here too, Asian Paints scored better, with its gross margins touching a multi-year high in the March quarter.

In a post earnings conference call with the analysts, Berger’s management indicated a stable input costs outlook. But said gains may fall on rising crude prices, weak mix, rupee depreciation and likely price cuts. As for demand, commentary indicated a swift recovery in May-June, led by small towns. Berger has higher presence in smaller towns compared to metros, which are more impacted by the corona crisis, the management said.

Even though the company’s management is hopeful of a quick demand rebound, analysts aren’t too convinced.

“Although recovery seems faster, led by small towns, demand visibility is still low. The near-term performance may be boosted by pent-up demand, which may not sustain," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 26 June. “We factor in a 7% fall in sales in FY21 and 22% growth in FY22. Despite optimistic margin assumptions, valuations at 54x make it expensive vs. other consumer peers," the report added.

Cautioning of near-term earnings pressure, the JM Financial report added, “Valuation of 63x FY22 EPS is obscene, and seems to factor in a growth rate that is unlikely to ever materialise."

