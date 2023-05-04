Margin blues mar Dabur’s Q4; valuations tagged to growth2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Certain one-off expenses are responsible for the sharper drop in Ebitda margin in Q4. In its earnings call, the management said it incurred one-off expenses of ₹20-25 crore plus additional expenses.
Dabur India Ltd’s pre-quarter update in early April for the three months ended March (Q4FY23) had lowered expectations from its results. But the company has disappointed even on those muted expectations. Consolidated Ebitda margin has contracted year-on-year by as much as 271 basis points (bps) to 15.3%. In its update, Dabur had said it was expecting Ebitda margin drop within 200-250bps range.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×