Margin blues mar Dabur’s Q4; valuations tagged to growth

Also, Dabur noted some green shoots in rural recovery towards the end of Q4. Note that rural growth lagged urban in Q4. It goes without saying that faster rural recovery would improve Dabur’s growth outlook, which would boost investor sentiment. Dabur’s shares closed 1.4% lower on Thursday, a day when the Nifty 50 index was up nearly 1%. The stock’s valuation at about 38 times FY25 estimated earnings based on Bloomberg data is not demanding. But for valuations to expand, meaningful growth is the need of the hour. Unfortunately, the outlook on that doesn’t seem upbeat, for now.

