Markets
Dabur reinvests margin gains in advertising. Will it fuel growth?
Summary
- Despite higher sales, material costs stayed flat, enabling expansion in gross margin to 48.6%. A bulk of it has been reinvested in brand-building
Consumer goods company Dabur India Ltd’s stock price peaked at ₹659 in September 2021 following strong results in the June 2021 quarter (Q1FY22) during which it clocked 34% volume growth year-on-year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more