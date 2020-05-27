Dabur India’s fourth quarter shows covid-19 impact; recovery to be slow

Of course, with covid-19 looming, the outlook for the June quarter is subdued. The company expects a likely estimated impact (based on best judgement and normal growth scenario) of ₹400-450 crore on revenue for the current quarter. As of now, almost all of Dabur’s factories are running at an operational capacity of 60-70%. Investors will keenly watch how soon growth recovers to normal levels. Understandably, this is challenging to predict as of now. This may also cap meaningful gains in the stock in the near future.