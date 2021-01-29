Dabur India impresses with Q3 volume growth as sweet as honey

Dabur India Ltd’s December quarter results are better than Street expectations, although not by a wide margin. What stands out positively in the results is the company’s India business volume growth of 18.1%.

“We view this as a strong performance and better than peers as volume growth of Hindustan Unilever Ltd/ Emami Ltd /Marico Ltd stood at 4%/ 13%/ 15% respectively," said analysts from Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd in a note on Friday.

Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start

This is the second consecutive quarter of double-digit volume growth for Dabur with the measure at 16.8% in the September quarter. As such, for the December quarter, revenues from the domestic business performed better, registering a 19.5% year-on-year growth.

This was driven by the healthcare segment, which increased robustly by 28%. Within this, health supplements saw strong growth of almost 35% driven by robust double-digit growth of Dabur Chyawanprash and Dabur Honey. Market share in the honey category increased by 700 basis points said the company.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Further, growth in the home and personal care segment was comparatively slower at 16%. Within this segment, oral care grew at 28%, which is nothing to sneeze at. Lastly, the foods segment performance was lacklustre with growth at 4.7%.

Growth in the international business was slower at 13%. Overall, Dabur’s revenues last quarter increased by 16% year-on-year to Rs2729 crore, which is higher than Rs2628 crore the Street was expecting, according to a Bloomberg poll. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin was flattish at 21%, despite a 38% increase in advertisement and publicity expenses.

Going ahead, increase in raw material prices poses a risk for margins. Further, the company has launched a variety of new products in the past few months and investors would have to watch how revenue contribution is shaping up from the new launches.

Meanwhile, the Dabur stock touched a new 52-week high on 15 January on NSE, but the shares have corrected since and are now lower than its pre-covid highs seen in February 2020. The stock trades at 47 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data. “Valuations are not cheap but the company is delivering," says an analyst requesting anonymity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via