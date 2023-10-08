Dabur hopes for festive cheer
On the brighter side, Dabur expects Q2 gross margin to expand at a faster pace than Q1 when the metric had risen by 74 basis points year-on-year to 46.6%.
Dabur India Ltd’s shares closed 0.7% lower on Friday, a day when the Nifty 50 index was up 0.5%. The company’s business update for the three months ended September (Q2FY24) indicates that financial results for the quarter may well be forgettable.
