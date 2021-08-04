Dabur India Q1 beats estimates, but growth remains volatile and stock pricey

In Q1FY22, the company derived nearly 74% of its sales from the domestic business, which clocked a volume growth of 34.4%. “(This) takes the two-year CAGR back up to around 10%, which was the level that Dabur was clocking in 2Q-3QFY21 before decelerating steeply to 3.5% in Q4FY21," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. CAGR is the compound annual growth rate.

