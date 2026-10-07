Dabur India expects its India FMCG business revenue to grow by double digits year-on-year in the September quarter (Q2FY27), according to its update. Should investors cheer this? If double-digit means closer to 10%, then it may not be good enough. That’s because the 4.5% year-on-year price growth in Q1 is likely to have at least continued, if not accelerated, in Q2, indicating domestic volume growth of about 5.5%.
Dabur India’s Q2 growth is not inspiring. Will margin surprise lift investor confidence?
SummaryDabur needs to demonstrate a pickup in volume growth or an improvement in profitability—factors that can act as a significant trigger for the stock.
Dabur India expects its India FMCG business revenue to grow by double digits year-on-year in the September quarter (Q2FY27), according to its update. Should investors cheer this? If double-digit means closer to 10%, then it may not be good enough. That’s because the 4.5% year-on-year price growth in Q1 is likely to have at least continued, if not accelerated, in Q2, indicating domestic volume growth of about 5.5%.
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Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.<br><br>Over the last two years of his association with Mint, he has focused on sharing his knowledge accumulated over the years with the readers. Having deep knowledge of accounting standards by virtue of the highest qualification in accounting, he can evaluate corporate balance sheets better. He tries to give a differentiated perspective on valuation of stocks and corporate developments backed by sound logic.<br><br>His goal is to provide a unique value proposition to readers by blending fundamental views on a stock with shifting market dynamics, which is possible because he is an active trader himself. His columns are useful for investors and students who are pursuing management courses by demystifying complex concepts and analytical jargon. His mantra is to give maximum value for the money and time spent by the reader.
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