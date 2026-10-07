Dabur India’s Q2 growth is not inspiring. Will margin surprise lift investor confidence?

Dabur India expects its India FMCG business revenue to grow by double digits year-on-year in the September quarter (Q2FY27), according to its update. Should investors cheer this? If double-digit means closer to 10%, then it may not be good enough. That’s because the 4.5% year-on-year price growth in Q1 is likely to have at least continued, if not accelerated, in Q2, indicating domestic volume growth of about 5.5%.
Dabur India expects its India FMCG business revenue to grow by double digits year-on-year in the September quarter (Q2FY27), according to its update. Should investors cheer this? If double-digit means closer to 10%, then it may not be good enough. That’s because the 4.5% year-on-year price growth in Q1 is likely to have at least continued, if not accelerated, in Q2, indicating domestic volume growth of about 5.5%.
Note that revenue growth of 10% will be largely in line with Q4FY26 and Q1FY27, when growth stood at 9.5% each. Plus, commentary on various segments hardly brings any big surprises either.
Home and personal care (HPC), which accounted for almost half of FY26 domestic revenue, is likely to grow in the double digits (assumed to be closer to 10% here) in Q2, led by hair oils and shampoos. HPC grew 12.3% year-on-year in Q1, so Q2 expectations are not running too high.
Healthcare contributed 30% of FY26 domestic revenue, and is anticipated to grow in mid-single digit (meaning about 5%) with OTC and digestives being the main drivers of growth. For comparison, healthcare grew 5.5% in Q1, so Q2 is unlikely to bring excitement.
The only positive surprise in Q2 update is in food and beverages (F&B), accounting for 20% of FY26 domestic revenue. F&B is expected to record mid-teens growth in Q2 owing to a wider range of packaging formats across different price points and a less intense monsoon.
While it can be argued that the growth in base Q2FY26 quarter was flattish, making year-on-year comparison better, the Street must note that this is the only segment where revenue growth rate is likely to be substantially higher than Q1 growth rate of 7.2%.
Dabur derives 70% of its revenues from the domestic market, and the rest from international. International business, despite the ongoing West Asia conflict, is expected to post high-teens growth in rupee terms, led by strong double-digit growth across key markets such as Egypt, Turkey, the US, Bangladesh and the UK.
International revenue growth in Q1 was 15.5% year-on-year, leaving limited scope for positive surprise. Also, for international business, it’s important to track the constant currency growth, especially in the US and UK, as the Indian rupee has depreciated nearly 10% year-on-year against the USD and GBP.
Margin matters
Taken together, investors would do well to focus on margins rather than be swayed by revenue growth. Nuvama Institutional Equities estimates Dabur’s consolidated Q2FY27 gross and Ebitda margins to drop year-on-year and QoQ to 46% and 17.8%, respectively. A positive margin surprise could boost investor confidence.
Dabur’s FY26 Ebitda and net profit were nearly the same level as FY24 at ₹2,452 crore and ₹1,939 crore, respectively. The stock price peaked in September 2024 at ₹672 and has lost nearly 43% over the last two years, reflecting a sharp de-rating in valuation multiples in terms of EV/Ebitda or price-to-earnings.
Based on HDFC Securities and Nuvama’s FY27 estimates, the Dabur stock trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 32. While valuations are attractive versus historical multiples, this alone might not be tempting for investors in view of the likely domestic volume growth of 5-6% in H1FY27. So, Dabur needs to demonstrate a pickup in volume growth or an improvement in profitability—factors that can act as a significant trigger for the stock.