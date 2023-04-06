Dabur India’s Q4 update a let down; margin a sore point2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Dabur’s consolidated revenue is expected to grow in mid-single digit year-on-year (y-o-y), but its gross margin would face pressure in Q4.
Shares of Dabur India Ltd are down by over 3% in Thursday’s morning trade on the National Stock Exchange. The fast-moving consumer goods company’s update for the March quarter (Q4FY23) has failed to boost investor sentiments.
