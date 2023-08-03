Dabur India’s margin bounces back in Q1, but road ahead is long

Dabur India’s margin bounces back in Q1, but road ahead is long2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:03 PM IST
Dabur India Ltd's Q1FY24 results showed a small increase in Ebitda margin, but investors were unimpressed due to a sharp rise in A&P expenses. The company expects sequential gross margin improvement, but plans to reinvest gains into A&P spends. Rural market growth has bounced back, but urban demand still outpaces it. Dabur has gained market share across its portfolio and achieved a record share in the hair oils category. Volume growth was disappointing, but the company expects improvement. Dabur's shares have fallen this year and trade at nearly 43 times FY25 estimated earnings.
In the March quarter, Dabur India Ltd’s Ebitda margin had grabbed more attention as it had fallen to a multi-quarter low. With pre-quarter update for three months ended June (Q1FY24) suggesting decent recovery in revenue, margin performance was a monitorable when results were announced.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started