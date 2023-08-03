Dabur India’s margin bounces back in Q1, but road ahead is long

Consolidated Ebitda margin did improve in Q1, but the quantum of increase is rather small at six basis points (bps) year-on-year to 19.3%. Note that this increase comes after margin has declined consistently for past five quarters. Investors are not impressed, with Dabur’s shares closing almost 2% lower on Thursday. One reason that curtailed Ebitda margin expansion in Q1 is the sharp 30% jump in advertisement and publicity (A&P) expenses. A&P expenses as a percentage of revenue rose by 96 bps to 6.5%. For perspective, gross margin expansion was higher at 74 bps. The outlook for gross margin is encouraging. Dabur’s management expects sequential gross margin improvement for next two to three quarters. However, the company plans to plough back gross margin gains into A&P spends, thus Ebitda margin exp-ansion may not be significant. Of course, much depends on the inflation trajectory in India. In international markets, currency devaluation would play a role in how margin shapes up. For now, Ebitda margin guidance for FY24 is 19-20%. In FY23, Ebitda margin was 18.8%.