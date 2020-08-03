Dabur India’s Q1FY21 damp squib; product launches fuel journey to ‘fearless’

They say change is the only constant. During its June quarter earnings conference call, Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India Ltd, said covid-19 has acted as a catalyst for change. “We have significantly enhanced our risk-taking ability as an organization, moving from a fearful to a fearless attitude," said Malhotra.

Analysts approve of this shift. “1QFY21 confirms to this, evident from a slew of launches across categories," wrote analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 30 July. The brokerage firm added, “The absence of a specific revenue target keeps the pressure off and provides room for trial, which could change the DNA of the organisation."

In the past few months, Dabur has had more than 50 new launches. New product contribution improved to 6% of revenues. Sure, there is a flip side to this as well. “Sustenance of this pool of revenue could be questioned since it would be contingent upon the success of the new launches," point out analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. They added, “It’s quite well-known that >50% (or much more) of new product developments fail to take off after initial placements."

Coming to the June quarter, Dabur’s results are unimpressive. Consolidated revenues declined by about 13% on a year-on-year basis to Rs1980 crore. Here, the domestic FMCG business declined by almost 7% and volumes fell by 9.7%. Unlike packaged foods company, Britannia Industries Ltd, which gained from the spike in at-home food consumption, Dabur’s food portfolio couldn’t benefit as much. This is primarily because Dabur’s beverages portfolio disappointed as consumers shied away from having cold beverages. Dabur’s home and personal care category declined by 15% whereas the healthcare category saw 29% growth. Overall, Dabur’s international business remained subdued with the segment’s revenues declining by nearly 22%.

The company did well on curtailing operating costs, particularly, advertising & publicity expenses. This helped earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expansion of 91 basis points. Note that gross margin had contracted by 10 basis points. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

During the pandemic crisis, Dabur remains on a strong footing as far as the healthcare portfolio goes. The company has said Dabur's Chyawanprash grew nearly 7-fold last quarter and Dabur Honey saw more than 60% surge in demand.

Investors are taking note. After all, the Dabur stock is flirting with its pre-covid highs seen in February on NSE, trading just about 2% lower currently. But valuations are pricey. Dabur’s shares trading at about 47 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data.

