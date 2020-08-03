Dabur India’s Q1FY21 damp squib; product launches fuel journey to ‘fearless’

In the past few months, Dabur has had more than 50 new launches. New product contribution improved to 6% of revenues. Sure, there is a flip side to this as well. “Sustenance of this pool of revenue could be questioned since it would be contingent upon the success of the new launches," point out analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. They added, “It’s quite well-known that >50% (or much more) of new product developments fail to take off after initial placements."